'Masterstroke from Virat Kohli to keep Pakistan out', Fans react as star drops Aiden Markam in IND vs SA - WATCH

Fans from Pakistan alleged that the Men in Blue are underperforming as a win for South Africa can result in Pakistan getting knocked out of the World Cup

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Fans on social media could not keep calm after India's star player Virat Kohli dropped David Miller in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash at Perth. Fans from Pakistan alleged that the Men in Blue are underperforming as a win for South Africa can result in Pakistan getting knocked out of the World Cup. It was a crucial catch in the game as Aiden Markram was attacking the Indian bowling attack and he miscued one shot which went right away to Virat Kohli, who's arguably one of the best fielders around the globe.

Checkout the dropped catch video and reactions below...

Before these reactions, Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on social media to rant about the batting show by Indians, saying that Men in Blue are taking down Pakistan with them. He posted the message in urdu and said that 'inhone Pakistan ko bhi marwa diya'.

