No to Dinesh Karthik, Yes to Pant: EX-India selector's IND reveals his playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022

BCCI announced a 15-man strong India squad for the T20 World Cup a few days back, led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul has been named his deputy. A lot of opinions have come on the T20 squad. Many have pointed on the deficiency in the pace attack courtesy the absence of the ace pacer Mohammed Shami. The right-arm pacer has been named as a standby player. Which means he will be included in the team if and only any other pace gets injured before or during the tournament.

One of the key features of the squad is the inclusion of 2 wicketkeeepers - Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. While Pant has been struggling for runs, Karthik has done well with the bat yet it is the former who gets a consistent run in the India XI. Even experts have said that it should be Pant who should be in the XI during the World Cup. Former chief selector of BCCI Kris Srikkanth has named his India playing 11 for the T20 World Cup 2022. In his playing XI, there is no place for Dinesh Karthik. It ia Pant who gets a place in the playing XI.

His playing 11 starts with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings and Virat Kohli coming in at 3. While Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant follow at 4,5 and 6 respectively.

"My playing 11, wherever you play, whether you’re playing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney or Perth, my playing 11 is always fixed. For the first game – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - number three, Suryakumar Yadav - number four, number five is Hardik Pandya, number six is Rishabh Pant, number seven - Ashwin, eight - Chahal, 9, 10, 11 – in this particular team will be Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, (Jasprit) Bumrah and of course Harshal Patel," said Srikkanth speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’.