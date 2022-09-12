India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel make comeback; THESE 4 players in reserve
Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar are in the reserve. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Rohit Sharma will be the captain of Indian side while KL Rahul will be his deputy. Lead pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made comeback into the side.
NEWS : India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA
More Details https://t.co/ZFaOXlmduN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2022
India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Note: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.
