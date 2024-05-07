Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Players To Get Extra Prize Money From PCB If They Win Tournament

PCB announce special prize money for players if they win T20 World Cup 2024.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Players To Get Extra Prize Money From PCB If They Win Tournament Image Source: X.

Each member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad will get $1,00,000 if the team wins the ICC event in June in Americas, the country's cricket board announced on Sunday. The announcement was made by the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after spending nearly two hours with the players here before their departure for the away T20 series against Ireland and England on Monday night. Naqvi also said that the prize money held no importance compared to lifting the trophy, expressing the hope that the team would raise the Pakistan flag.

"Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced to give 1,00,000 dollars prize to every player for winning the T20 World Cup," the PCB posted on social media. (WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Stunning Reaction For Team India's New Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024)

He also told the players 'not to care about anyone' but to just play for Pakistan and demonstrate teamwork, and, 'God willing', victory will be gained by the team. Naqvi further said that all the players were united while also expressing the hopethat fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would deliver a great performance in the tournament.

"The country has a lot of expectations from you. You have to fulfil them," he told the players. ('Inspired By Jethalal': India's T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey Launch Starts Meme Game)

During his visit, the PCB chairman also handed out special shirts to players for achieving milestones. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohamad Rizwan was awarded a shirt for completing 3,000 T20 runs while pacer Naseem Shah was awarded a shirt for taking 100 T20 wickets.

