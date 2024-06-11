Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Scenarios: What All 20 Teams Need To Qualify For Super 8? Check Details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 unfolds in the vibrant venues of the West Indies and the USA, cricket fans around the world are treated to a spectacle of high-octane matches, thrilling upsets, and standout performances. With the tournament moving towards its crucial stages, the race to qualify for the Super 8 has intensified. Here, we delve into what each team needs to secure their spot in the next round.

Group A: The Fight for Supremacy

India (4 points | 1.455 NRR)India has showcased its dominance with two convincing wins. A victory against either the USA or Canada will almost certainly secure their place in the Super 8.

United States (4 points | 0.626 NRR)The USA has been the surprise package of the tournament. With two wins already, another victory against either India or Ireland should see them through to the next stage.

Canada (2 points | -0.274 NRR)Canada bounced back from an opening loss to the USA with a crucial win over Ireland. Their upcoming matches against Pakistan and India are must-win encounters for them to keep their hopes alive.

Pakistan (0 points | -0.150 NRR)Pakistan's campaign has been underwhelming so far. To qualify, they need to win both remaining matches against Canada and Ireland, and improve their net run rate significantly.

Ireland (0 points | -1.712 NRR)Ireland faces a steep climb to qualify. They must win their remaining matches against the USA and Pakistan and hope for other results to fall in their favor.

Group B: The Battle of Titans

Scotland (5 points | 2.164 NRR)Scotland sits comfortably at the top with impressive wins. A victory against Australia would guarantee their place in the Super 8.

Australia (4 points | 1.875 NRR)Australia's strong performance has put them in a favorable position. Another win, especially against Scotland, will likely secure their progression.

Namibia (2 points | -0.309 NRR)Namibia remains in the mix with a win and a loss. They need to overcome the challenge of Australia and England to stand a chance.

England (1 point | -1.800 NRR)England's path to qualification is challenging. They need to win their remaining matches against Oman and Namibia and hope for favorable outcomes in other games.

Oman (0 points | -1.613 NRR)Oman is out of the running for the Super 8 but will aim to end their campaign on a high note.

Group C: Emerging Contenders

Afghanistan (4 points | 5.225 NRR)Afghanistan's stunning win against New Zealand has set them up nicely. A win in either of their remaining matches against PNG or West Indies will secure their spot.

West Indies (4 points | 3.574 NRR)The hosts have performed admirably. They need a win against either New Zealand or Afghanistan to ensure qualification.

Uganda (2 points | -4.217 NRR)Uganda's historic win over PNG keeps them in contention. However, they need to win their remaining matches and hope for other results to align in their favor.

Papua New Guinea (0 points | -0.434 NRR)PNG's chances are slim. They need to win their remaining matches and rely on a combination of other results to have any hope of advancing.

New Zealand (0 points | -4.200 NRR)New Zealand's heavy loss to Afghanistan puts them in a tight spot. They need to win all their remaining matches to have a chance at qualification.

Group D: The Last Stand

South Africa (6 points | 0.603 NRR)South Africa has made a strong start, with key wins securing their spot on the brink of qualification. A win in their next match will seal their place in the Super 8.

Bangladesh (2 points | 0.075 NRR)Bangladesh needs to beat the Netherlands and possibly Nepal to ensure their progression. Their fate could also depend on the performance of Sri Lanka.

Netherlands (2 points | 0.024 NRR)The Dutch need to win their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Nepal to stay in the hunt for the Super 8.

Nepal (0 points | -0.539 NRR)Nepal's path is difficult, requiring wins in all their remaining matches to stand a chance of advancing.

Sri Lanka (0 points | -0.777 NRR)Sri Lanka needs to win their remaining games convincingly and hope for other results to favor them to keep their campaign alive.

