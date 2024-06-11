Advertisement
JASPRIT BUMRAH

T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan's Viral On-Camera Moment Goes Viral - Watch

Their playful exchange post-match added a personal touch to the professional, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan's Viral On-Camera Moment Goes Viral - Watch

In an exhilarating showdown at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India clinched a nail-biting victory over Pakistan, and amidst the celebrations, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, delivered a memorable 'couple goals' moment that has since gone viral. Their playful exchange post-match added a personal touch to the professional, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India's Tense Battle with Pakistan

The match, held at Nassau County in New York, was a rollercoaster of emotions. Batting first, India struggled, managing only 119 runs as Pakistan's bowlers dominated the innings. The pressure was palpable as Indian batsmen faltered, but the game was far from over. Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance with the ball turned the tide in India's favor. His disciplined bowling, resulting in three crucial wickets, restricted Pakistan to 113/7, securing a thrilling six-run victory for India.

Bumrah's Match-Winning Performance

Bumrah's contribution was instrumental in this victory. He dismissed key players, including Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and the ever-threatening Mohammad Rizwan. Bumrah's ability to adapt to changing pitch conditions and maintain a clear execution strategy was evident throughout his spell. "We were really disciplined, tried to hit the seam, and it all came out well," Bumrah reflected after the match. His precision and calm under pressure showcased why he is one of the top bowlers in T20 cricket today.

The Viral Interview Moment

After the match, Bumrah's interview with his wife Sanjana Ganesan became an instant hit. Sanjana, balancing professionalism with personal warmth, concluded the interview by wishing him luck, to which Bumrah cheekily responded, "I shall see you again in 30 minutes." Adding a humorous twist, Sanjana asked, "What's for dinner?" This endearing exchange resonated with fans, highlighting the couple's charming dynamic and offering a refreshing break from the usual post-match analysis.

Bumrah's Growing Legacy

With his three-wicket haul, Bumrah moved up the ranks to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, surpassing Hardik Pandya. His tally now stands at 79 wickets, a testament to his consistent performance and critical role in the team. Bumrah's success on the field is matched by his grounded and analytical approach off it. He acknowledged the significance of crowd support, saying, "It felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field."

Looking Ahead in the T20 World Cup

India's victory over Pakistan marked their second win in the T20 World Cup 2024, following a decisive triumph over Ireland. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, has shown resilience and strategic acumen in their performances so far. As they prepare to face the co-hosts USA next, the momentum is on their side. Bumrah emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present, "We've played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well."

