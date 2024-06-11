The highly anticipated cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to capture the spotlight this Sunday as the two Asian giants clash in the T20 World Cup. Their encounters have always been charged with intensity and drama, with both teams eager to assert their dominance on the cricket field. The fervent passion of the fans on both sides only adds to the excitement of this high-stakes fixture. In recent years, the India vs Pakistan match has become a marquee event in every ICC tournament, even when the teams meet in the group stages.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recently shared his thoughts on how the fervent chants from fans in the stands add a unique flavor to this exhilarating contest. During an interview, Pant was asked about a popular chant directed at Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, by Indian fans during their last encounter. The chant goes, "Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka," which translates to "Use Dabur oil and take Babar's wicket," capturing the spirited rivalry between the two teams.

"If we are going to see it from a player's perspective, then they also work hard for their country. These kind of banters keep on going and the interesting part is, it brings a lot of emotion from both the countries. These narratives made by the fans like 'Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka' (laughs), makes the competition more interesting," Pant said on India TV's show, 'Aap Ki Adaalat'.

Coming to Pakistan team, captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Tuesday. It's a do-or-die game for Pakistan. A defeat will end their hopes of making it into the Super 8 of the ongoing tournament. The Men in Green are fighting for their survival, and they need to win their remaining two games. For Canada, a victory will take them close to the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan are still hunting for a win after they lost their opening games against the USA and India. Canada orchestrated an upset and defeated Ireland to clinch their maiden win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We will have a bowl first. It is an early morning match, and we want to utilize the first six overs. We have one change - Saim Ayub is in. We have had a discussion and are focused on today's game. We have a quick turnaround, we have no other option but to win this game. I have played against some of their bowlers."

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar said during the time of the toss, "I would have bowled first as well. But we have seen teams have found it difficult chasing, so hopefully, we can put the runs on the board. We have one change. We have been playing some good cricket and want to continue that consistency. We understand it is a must-win game for them, and they are under pressure, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them."