Kamran Akmal Apologises For Racist Remark Towards Arshdeep Singh During India vs Pakistan Match

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has issued an unconditional apology to Harbhajan Singh for making "inappropriate and disrespectful" remarks about India pacer Arshdeep Singh's religion during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. Akmal expressed that he was "truly sorry" for his comments concerning Sikhs, which provoked a strong reaction from Harbhajan on social media.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former India cricketer. (Shoaib Malik Demads Resignation From Babar Azam After Defeat Against India In T20 World Cup 2024)

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, the former Pakistan cricketer, who was part of a panel on ARY News (A Pakistani news channel), made a controversial remark about Arshdeep's religion. "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)," Akmal said while laughing with other panellists on the show.

The comments were made during the 19th over of Pakistan's chase in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

His remarks didn't sit well with Harbhajan. The former India off-spinner lambasted Akmal. "Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude," he wrote.