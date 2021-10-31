T20 World Cup India Vs New Zealand: Here’s how top order crumbled against the Kiwis

New Delhi: in their second game of the T20 World Cup, India looked in a very similar position against the Kiwis as they were before Pakistan. The top order failed yet again and this time even captain Virat Kohli could not hold the fort.

The first to go was Ishan Kishan at just 4 runs having faced 8 deliveries. Trent Boult bowled a full length delivery which Kishan struck towards deep square leg straight to the fielder. DJ Mitchell was not going to miss.

In the sixth over, Southee claimed KL Rahul almost exactly as Kishan had fallen - full-length ball, flick to the deep square result where Mitchell had been waiting. Rahul departed scoring 18 off 16 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s six had the Indian fans elated for a while. But it was not long before he fell to Ish Sodhi’s delivery which he didn’t connect well and got caught at long on by Guptill. Sharma made 14 off 14 balls.

Under tremendous pressure, Virat Kohli failed to deliver unlike the previous time. He didn’t ime Sodhi’s delivery well, his footwork seemed lazy and he had to pay for it. Boult caught him at long on. Kohli scored just 9 runs off 17 balls and India were 48 for 4.

