Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan sends special wishes to fan on Eid and Akshay Tritiya

As India celebrates Eid and Akshay Tritiya on Friday (May 14), Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is a sports presenter, shared special wishes for fan on auspicious occasions.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjana wrote, “ ‘...and he is with you wherever you are.’ I hope you have a peaceful, happy and joyous Eid and Akshay Tritiya. Sending you prayers and wishes, stay safe.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Bumrah and wife Sanjana were reunited after the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got suspended indefinitely and the sports anchor posted the pic of the same.

In the picture posted by Sanjana on Twitter, she can be seen, throwing a broad smile while sitting next to her newly-wed husband. The picture also shows the couple, wearing t-shirts of the same colour.

Sanjana and Bumrah tied the knots back in the month of March and the couple didn’t get to spend much quality time together as immediately after their wedding, both Bumrah and Sanjana got busy with their respective jobs as they were part of the IPL 2021. While Bumrah represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, Sanjana was appointed as one of the presenters by the official broadcasters of the cash-rich league.

However, Sanjana and Bumrah returned home in Mumbai after the BCCI decided to postpone the cash-rich tournament indefinitely mid-season following the detection of COVID-19 cases in some players and support staff.