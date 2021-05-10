हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan sweats it out in gym, pacer shares Instagram story, see pics

In the short clip, Sanjana can be seen running on the treadmill and the famous Bollywood song ‘Zinda’ from the movie “Bhaag Milka Bhaag” is playing in the background.

Sanjana Ganesan running on treadmill (Source: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram)

Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday (May 9) shared an Instagram story in which his wife Sanjana Ganesan can be seen sweating out hard in the gym.

Here are the snapshots of the story:

Earlier, Bumrah and Sanjana were reunited after the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got suspended indefinitely and the sports anchor posted the pic of the same.

In the picture posted by Sanjana on Twitter, she can be seen, throwing a broad smile while sitting next to her newly-wed husband. The picture also shows the couple, wearing t-shirts of the same colour.

Sanjana and Bumrah tied the knots back in the month of March and the couple didn’t get to spend much quality time together as immediately after their wedding, both Bumrah and Sanjana got busy with their respective jobs as they were part of the IPL 2021. While Bumrah represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, Sanjana was appointed as one of the presenters by the official broadcasters of the cash-rich league.

However, Sanjana and Bumrah returned home in Mumbai after the BCCI decided to postpone the cash-rich tournament indefinitely mid-season following the detection of COVID-19 cases in some players and support staff.

