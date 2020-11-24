This Indian player thinks Rohit Sharma is 'little ahead' of Virat Kohli as a captain

Former India wicketkeeper and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Parthiv Patel has said that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is a 'little ahead' of RCB captain Virat Kohli in decision making.

It is to be noted that Patel has been associated with RCB for a long time and he has been sharing the RCB dressing room with skipper Kohli for several seasons in the IPL.

Kohli is seen by many as an ideal successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and he currently leads Team India across all formats of the game. But there are many who beleive that Rohit is a better captain than Kohli when it comes to T20 cricket and Mumbai Indians win in the IPL 2020 has restarted this debate.

Taking part in an interactive session with former India openers Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra, Patel talked in detail about the captaincy tussle between the two star Indian cricketers. Patel said that Rohit is 'little ahead' of Kohli when it comes to decision making and understanding the game.

"The point here is that who can make a better decision, who can read the game better? Who will make a decision in a pressure situation that will help the team win? And in that case, Rohit Sharma is a little ahead," Patel said on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

King Kohli or The Hitman? Our experts share their opinion on what is a hot topic among fans currently - Who should lead Team India in T20Is? Tune-in to find out, on #CricketConnected! Every Monday | 2 PM & 9:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/FL2mI2TJpV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 23, 2020

It may be recalled that shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2020, Gambhir had said that Rohit should replace Kohli as T20I captain. It is to be noted that Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles so far and he has always led his side from the front. Rohit has led Team India to Asia Cup title in 2018 in the absence of Kohli and Team India also won the Nidahas Trophy under his captaincy.