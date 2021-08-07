Tokyo Olympics: BCCI announce Rs 1 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday announced Rs 1 crore cash reward for India's Olympic star Neeraj Chopra. The 23-year-old track and field athlete, who secured India's first medal at the Olympics, won the gold medal in the finals of the men's javelin throw event in Tokyo 2020.

Such was his dominance that Chopra stood top amongst all the tweleve participating members in all the six rounds as he bagged the gold with a monstrous 87.5m throw in his second event.

Apart from Chopra, BCCI announced that they will reward silver medalist Mirabi Chanu and Ravi Dahiya with Rs 50 lakh each. While the bronze medalists - PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and Lovlina Borgohai Rs 25 lakh each.

The India men's hockey team, which finished at the podium after a long wait of 41 years, will be rewarded with Rs 1.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field medal winner from the country.