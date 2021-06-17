UEFA Euro 2020, Ukraine vs North Macedonia Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Ukraine will not need extra motivation heading into Thursday’s (June 17) Euro 2020 Group C game with North Macedonia and are feeling positive despite narrowly losing their opening match against the Netherlands, head coach Andriy Shevchenko said on Wednesday (June 16). Ukraine came back from 2-0 down against the Dutch on Sunday and looked set to earn a draw but a late goal by Denzel Dumfries left them empty-handed.

“We have complete understanding within the team. We know the tasks we have ahead of us and additional words aren’t necessary. The team is getting ready mentally,” Shevchenko told reporters. “This is a really important tournament. It’s not every year that we get to the group stage of the European Championship, so every player understands the importance of each match and has responsibility for their own game and the game of the team. So we don’t need any additional words.”

North Macedonia were beaten 3-1 by Austria in their first match and sit bottom of the group standings below Ukraine. Shevchenko said the atmosphere in his team was good and they would not underestimate their opponents, who are playing their first major tournament as an independent nation.

