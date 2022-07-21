NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

'Unlucky KL Rahul': Fans react as India opener tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs WI series

Earlier this week KL shared a video of his recovery on Instagram where it looked like he is all fit to take the flight to the Caribbean.

Jul 21, 2022

India opening batsman KL Rahul is probably going through the worst phase of his cricketing life not because he is not able to score runs but because he is not getting fit to play cricket. Rahul tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his fitness test at NCA on Thursday. Rahul has been named in the T20I squad for India vs West Indies series, subject to his fitness. Rahul will most likely miss the T20I series as well. Earlier, when South Africa toured India he was named captain of the Indian team but he suffered a groin injury. Rishabh Pant replaced him as the skipper. Rahul has not played a single game of cricket since IPL 2022. Earlier this week he shared a video of his recovery on Instagram where it looked like he is all fit to take the flight to the Caribbean. 

As KL test positive, Here's how Twitter reacted - 

 

Earlier, NCA head VVS Laxman shared a photo of Rahul attending a meet at the academy in Bengaluru, where he could be seen speaking to coaches who are attending a course over there. 

Laxman thanked Rahul for making time to address the candidates, he wrote: "Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers."

