India opening batsman KL Rahul is probably going through the worst phase of his cricketing life not because he is not able to score runs but because he is not getting fit to play cricket. Rahul tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his fitness test at NCA on Thursday. Rahul has been named in the T20I squad for India vs West Indies series, subject to his fitness. Rahul will most likely miss the T20I series as well. Earlier, when South Africa toured India he was named captain of the Indian team but he suffered a groin injury. Rishabh Pant replaced him as the skipper. Rahul has not played a single game of cricket since IPL 2022. Earlier this week he shared a video of his recovery on Instagram where it looked like he is all fit to take the flight to the Caribbean.

As KL test positive, Here's how Twitter reacted -

Injury, Covid now. Man nothing going right. Wishin you a speedy recovery boy! @klrahul. Play cricket sooooon. pic.twitter.com/5I0eEpVQIh — AB. (@aminurmusk) July 21, 2022

KL Rahul Tested positive for COVID-19



Nothing is fair with this guy._#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/YozALgHfNh — VINITH_ (@129atlords) July 21, 2022

Just on the verge of a return to International Cricket, KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19. _#KLRahul #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LCsNQW4YVj — Analystique (@Analystique_in) July 21, 2022

After the tweet KL Rahul tested +Ve Big brave karthik parents together 28+ Years living same House _____ https://t.co/yfAHAs6N0J — Chikoo 2.o (@tensionakuthu) July 21, 2022

This too shall pass. Stay strong #klrahul pic.twitter.com/45qaLHkHUC — Peivi Shoe Popa (@rudra13_) July 21, 2022

KL Rahul is Covid positive and out of T20I series against WI.

Hoping for his speedy recovery.

But now as he is out you should give a well deserved chance to Sanju Samson.



"One man's loss is other man's gain"#BCCI #SanjuSamson#KLRahul @thebharatarmy #IndvsWI @SanjuSamsonFP pic.twitter.com/kTYCwwK3lt — Pranjal Seth (@Pranjal1127) July 21, 2022

Sorav Ganguly to KL Rahul- pic.twitter.com/BBt9DOLFw4 — bomanoma (@bomanoma) July 21, 2022

Earlier, NCA head VVS Laxman shared a photo of Rahul attending a meet at the academy in Bengaluru, where he could be seen speaking to coaches who are attending a course over there.

Laxman thanked Rahul for making time to address the candidates, he wrote: "Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers."