NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IND vs WI series

KL Rahul has tested COVID-19 positive ahead the India vs West Indies series

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IND vs WI series

KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead India's tour of West Indies later this week. The Team India vice-captain will miss the series after recovering from injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was recently in Germany for his surgery following the recovery.

Rahul was rested for the ODI-series against West Indies starting on Friday (July 22) but was named for the T20I series away from home.The T20I series against West Indies is set to start on July 29 in Trinidad.

NCA head VVS Laxman shared a photo of Rahul attending a meet at the academy in Bengaluru, where he could be seen speaking to coaches who are attending a course over there.

Laxman thanked Rahul for making time to address the candidates, he wrote: "Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers."

However, the sad news is that the profilic India opener is likely to miss the T20I West Indies series taking place after a few weeks.

India are set to face West Indies for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is between July 22 to August 7. The last T20I matches will be played in the United States of America. After a successful IPL season on individual terms, KL Rahul missed out from the South Africa series at home, Ireland series away and England tour as well.

India's squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

