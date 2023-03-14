Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Invited To Dinner By Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: What Happened Next Will Leave You With A Smile, Read Here

It is widely reported that newly married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the new neighbours of another star couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. As known by many fans, Katrina and Anushka share a close bond with each having worked in movies like Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan together. Following their close friendship, Virat and Anushka were invited to dinner by Katrina, the upcoming Chakda Express actress revealed. In an interview with Grazia India, Anushka Sharma spoke about how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal invited her and her hubby Kohli to dinner. However, it turned into an early dinner due to the early-to-bed lifestyle of the Former India captain and Bollywood actress.

"Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you, we'll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she's like okay, you'll have dinner and, Vicky and I will have snacks," revealed Anushka.

To be on top of his game every day, Kohli follows a strict regime that includes proper sleep timings and diet. Kohli is known for his disciplinary diet and fitness even after getting into his thirties, he is one of the fittest athletes around the globe.

As revealed by Anushka, Katrina and Vicky's dinner plan turned into a snack time for them as the other star couple have a habit of sleeping early due to which they eat early as well.

In 2021, days after Katrina-Vicky's wedding, Anushka congratulated the couple by sharing a post on social media which said, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."