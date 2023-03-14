WATCH: Virat Kohli Says Inability To Score Centuries Was ‘Eating Me Up’, Says THIS To Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Virat Kohli ended a three-year drought in Test cricket, finally notching up his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week. Kohli scored a brilliant 186 in the fourth Test, which ended in a tame draw on Monday (March 13).

Virat had a long chat with head coach Rahul Dravid after the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, a video of which was shared by the BCCI on Tuesday (March 14).

“I had let complications grow on me a bit because of my shortcomings. The desperation to get that three figure mark can grow on you as a batter and I let that happen to me to some extent. I am not the guy who is happy with 40-45 runs, when I know I can get 150 and help my team. This was eating me up for a while. Not being able to get a big score for the team bothered me as I have always taken pride in performing in different conditions and situations whenever the team needed me. It was never about milestones. A hundred is something that just happens along the way in my goal of batting as much as long for my team and scoring as much as possible,” said Virat in a video posted by BCCI, featuring Team India head coach Rahul Dravid.

A conversation full of calmness, respect & inspiration written all over it! _ _



A special post series-win chat with #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid & @imVkohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad _ _ - By @RajalArora



FULL INTERVIEW _ #INDvAUShttps://t.co/nF0XfltRg2 pic.twitter.com/iHU1jZ1CKG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2023

“To be able to do that (score a hundred and perform well for team) gives you immense satisfaction. I will head into the WTC final relaxed,” Kohli added.

Dravid also admitted that he was desperate to see Kohli score a Test century with him as a head coach so that he could get to enjoy it from the dressing room. Dravid also asked Virat to talk about how he approached his innings.

Kohli said that he knew he was playing well in the series and the wicket was good to bat on. “As far as approaching this inning is concerned, I knew I was playing well, even in the Test matches before this one. It was a good wicket to bat on. The Australians utilised whatever little help was in the surface really well. I had to trust my defence and be patient. This is the template with which I have played always in Test. My defence is my strongest point. When I defend well, I know I can cash in whenever there is a lose ball to hit and get runs,” said Kohli.

This was his first century in Tests since November 2019. In his marathon effort, he scored 186 runs in 364 balls, consisting of 15 fours. “Boundaries were not easy to come by. Outfield was slow and the ball was soft. Something that calmed me down was that I was happy to run ones and twos and score my hundred. I can bat four, five sessions here. That is where fitness and physical preparations comes into play for me. I come out relaxed because I know I can bat in many ways. I am not desperate for fast runs. I am happy scoring 30 runs hitting in a session and not hit boundaries. I am fine with batting six sessions and getting a 150. I know boundaries will come eventually,” Kohli added.

Kohli said that it is not possible to play the same way all the time because one needs to adjust as per conditions. “This is one of the main reasons why I have been able to play all the formats of the game for so long. The adaptability comes from knowing physically I can do things in different ways. Mentally, I can prepare to play in a certain way. But I if my body would not support it, I would be found out,” said Kohli.

“I have been able to different situations and conditions as I was able to run ones and twos and do power hitting as well. For that you need all-round fitness, which does not happen over a period of two to three months,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)