Virat Kohli brutally trolled for urging fans to not do this on Diwali

Indian captain Virat Kohli was on Saturday (November 14) brutally trolled on Twitter for urging his fans to not burst crackers on Diwali. Kohli is currently in Australia and is placed under mandatory quarantine. The Indian skipper took to Twitter on Saturday to extend Diwali greetings.

In his video message, Kohli urged his fans to refrain from busting crackers this Diwali in order to protect the environment. However, several social media users expressed their anger over Kohli's request and trolled him heavily on Twitter.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30 in order to curb air pollution that normally increases during Diwali.The ban on sale of crackers was also imposed in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Odisha.

Kohli, in his video message, said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.”

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

Let's call a spade a spade. This man Kohli doesn't have a spine to tell people to stop slaughtering animals for some festival but will only tell me to stop using crackers because animals are scared of sound. So fear of sound of animals >>>>>> Life.

This wokeness is a disease. https://t.co/ll9VLbspny — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) November 14, 2020

You play cricket, we gave you love, adulation, status, endorsements and recognition.

NEVER, EVER make the mistake of imagining you are a social, religious or thought leader of the Hindus.

Stop preaching, you dont have the credentials for it. https://t.co/pNJajfkBsg — Nisheeth Sharan (@nisheethsharan) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the air quality dipped to 'severe' at several places across the national capital on Saturday night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same. A layer of haze lingered over Delhi-NCR at night as people continued bursting firecrackers despite a ban, and calm winds allowing accumulation of pollutants.