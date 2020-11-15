हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian cricket team

Plane crashes near Indian cricket team hotel in Australia's Sydney

A light plane crashed around 30 km away from Sydney Olympic Park, where the Indian cricket team is in quarantine.

Plane crashes near Indian cricket team hotel in Australia's Sydney

A light plane crashed into a sporting field around 30 km away from Sydney Olympic Park, where the Indian cricket team is in quarantine. The plane crashed at Cromer Park at a time when local cricketers and football players were playing there on Saturday. Luckily, none of the local players got injured in the accident.

Itis learnt that cricket and football matches were underway when the light plane crashed into the field. The plane missed a sporting shed by few meters. The players ran for staying after the plane approaching.

"I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running," Greg Rollins, the senior vice-president of the Cromer Cricket Club was quoted as saying stuff.co.nz.

“The plane started to smoke and I thought we had to get these guys out. The plane looked like it was going to blow up. The victims were still conscious but they were ‘not in a good way’. One guy, his face wasn’t good. They hit hard enough to do a lot of damage but they’re alive, that’s the main thing,” Rollins added.

Scott Manning, whose father was present inside the sporting shed told Nine Network, "I ran screaming and he [the pilot] somehow just got over the top of that shed. That would have taken out, I'm sure, 12 people."

The two occupants of the plane, however, survived the crash. It is learnt that the two belonged to a flying school. The plane crashed due to some technical errors in its error.

