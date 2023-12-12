Virat Kohli Is Most Searched Cricketer, Confirms Google

Google has confirmed that 'King Kohli' is the most searched cricketer in the last 25 years on the internet with a video posted on X. There is no boundary when it comes to cricket and its love in India is something extraordinary. Google, the search engine, revealed what was most searched for in its 25-year history, and Kohli's name topped the list. Google made a video announcement on the most searched items in its history, ranging from sports to athletes to cricket players.

Watch the video here:

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr December 11, 2023

G (Virat Kohli Shares Adorable PIC With Anushka Sharma As Couple Cut Cake On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary; See Photos)

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple celebrated their special day with their loved ones with a bash. On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared an adorable wish for her husband Virat.

She shared an adorable picture from the party which she captioned, "Day filled with love and friends and family, got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoticon) of (heart emoticon) with my numero uno."

Virat also shared a post on his Instagram in which Anushka is seen hugging her husband from behind as they flaunt their cute smiles.

Anushka also shared a string of pictures from the party on her stories. In the first picture, Virat could be seen holding Anushka's hand while making a funny face. In the next picture, they were seen cutting their anniversary cake and their friends rooting for them. Lastly, she dropped a group picture in which Virat and Anushka are seen posing with their friends.

Standup comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were also seen in the pictures. For the special day, Virat opted for a dark blue shirt while Anushka looked beautiful in an off shoulder black dress. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.