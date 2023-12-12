Virat Kohli Shares Adorable PIC With Anushka Sharma As Couple Cut Cake On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary; See Photos

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, December 12. The couple got married on December 11 in Tuscany in Italy in 2017 after dating each other for almost 5 years. Kohli and Anushka reportedly met during a shooting of TV commercial and instantly developed a liking for each other.

The liking soon converted into many dates that followed and before they themselves knew, they were completely in love with each other. After years of being the most talked about rumoured couple, they broke their silence on the relationship by entering the nuptial chamber.

Virat shared an adorable photo with Anushka as they celebrated completing sixth year of marriagehood. Check out the photo below.

Kohli has posted heat amd infinity emojis as the caption of the photo, stating that his wife Anushka is his love forever. Anushka too posted a photo from the same time when they were together. In both their pics, Virat and Anushka are wearing same outfits as they celebrated their special day in company of friends and family.

Anushka wrote in caption: "Day filled with love and friends and family. Got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoji) of (heart emoji) with my numero uno."

The love is oozing out of these pics. And the internet is in complete awe. Good friend of Virushka, Athiya Shetty, reacted to the photo, putting some heart emojis in the comments section. Actress Samantha Prabhu too wished a happy anniversary to the couple.

Anushka shared glimpses of their anniversary celebration on Instagram as they cut the cake together with friends and family around. In the photos shared by Anushka over her Instagram Stories, one can easily find former India pacer Zaheer Khan and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. There are other members of the family and friends group too present in the photo.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with a babygirl in January 2021. They named her Vamika. As per rumours, the actor-cricketer couple is expecting their second child either this year or next year.

After India lost the World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad, a photo had gone viral on the internet in which Anushka can be seen giving a tight hug to a grieving Kohli. He is 35 years old and while he can still play another World Cup, this was India's best chance to get their hands on the silverware.