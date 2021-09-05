‘Virat Kohli Oxford street chala jaega bina kapdo ke’: Sourav Ganguly tells Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and ex-opener Virender Sehwag on Friday graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and during the quiz show, Ganguly, who had taken off his shirt in the Lord’s balcony, was reminded of that iconic moment by the host of the show and Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about the incident, the current BCCI president went on to reveal how his daughter Sana reacted to seeing that for the first time. Ganguly said, “My daughter once watched it and asked me why did I do it. I have scored over 20, 000 runs and hit so many cover drives, but everybody keeps talking about the Lord’s balcony celebration.”

Amitabh Bachchan, however, was not at all embarrassed by the southpaw’s shirt celebration at the Lord's balcony and said that everyone, including him, loved how he gave it back with a great attitude.

Reacting to the same, Ganguly, who is known to be sharp and witty, asked Big B to not to promote his animated balcony celebration as he reckoned India captain Virat Kohli will get inspired by it and would walk around Oxford Street without putting on clothes.

Ganguly said, “Zyada mat boliye varna Virat Kohli Oxford street chala jaega bina kapdo ke.” It loosely translates to, 'Don’t push it too much, else Virat Kohli will go to Oxford Street without clothes.'

While this conversation was on, the clip of Ganguly taking his shirt off was shown. Bachchan quickly asked Ganguly what were the words he said while expressing his joy. To this, Ganguly said that he would reveal that after the show. The mega actor then said he could lip-read what was said and the two of them laughed it off.

Interestingly, Ganguly’s animated gesture after his team’s epic win at the Lord's was a fitting answer to the then England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had celebrated by removing his shirt at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2002.