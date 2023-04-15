IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Sourav Ganguly After RCB vs DC Game, Ricky Ponting Intervenes - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, secured a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals, captained by David Warner, at M Chinnaswamy stadium, marking the Capitals' fifth consecutive loss. However, a controversial moment occurred after the match, causing a stir on the internet. As both teams were exchanging handshakes, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly passed each other without shaking hands.

It has been reported that there has been tension between Kohli and Ganguly during the latter's term as BCCI chairman. Kohli even stepped down from the Indian Cricket Team's captaincy during that period, and rumours circulated that he made the decision under BCCI's pressure, which was being led by the former Indian skipper at the time.

The video went viral on Twitter and fans are curious about the relationship between two legends of the game -

Virat Kohli didn't shook hand with Sourav Ganguly_

He is still very angry with the politics that Ganguly played with him _

#ViratKohli_ #viratkholi #ViratKohli #RCBvDC #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/HOMj79UYJG — Gaurav kumar (@shivaye_007) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli stares towards Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting after takes the catch. _ pic.twitter.com/EmuAzzzzMb — S. (@Sobuujj) April 15, 2023

Aggressive Virat Kohli replying Sourav Ganguly back right on his face with the bat _ pic.twitter.com/zb7b3fgxdc — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli stares at Sourav Ganguly. Moment of the Match. King Kohliiiiii. ________ pic.twitter.com/MphUgmEpUV — S. (@Sobuujj) April 15, 2023

#ViratKohli_ #RCBvDC #RCBvsDC

Virat Kohli didn't shook hands with sourav ganguly. Self respect is greater than anything _ king Kohli pic.twitter.com/jCv2C2S6dG — ___ (@superking1815) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli showing his agression against Sourav Ganguly's team Infront of him. He deserves this! pic.twitter.com/nIpRJW4Omf — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) April 15, 2023

He is Sourav ganguly who made Steve Waugh wait for toss when Australia was at peak of their cricket. You can't show attitude to Dada, he himself has a lot of it. https://t.co/VTI4yeWIof — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, RCB won their second match of the ongoing season against Delhi Capitals (DC), who lost their fifth game in a row. DC failed to chase down RCB's total of 174/6, ending up at 151/9 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey fought hard with a well-made 50 off 38, but he couldn't take his team over the line. DC's bowlers made an excellent comeback to restrict RCB to 174/6 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli being the top-scorer for RCB with 50 off 34 balls. None of the other RCB batsmen could contribute significantly, and they kept losing wickets at crucial junctures against a disciplined Delhi bowling attack.

Chasing a challenging total, DC got off to a dreadful start, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. However, Manish Pandey played a brilliant knock and along with Axar Patel (21 off 14), kept alive DC's hopes in the run chase. Once Axar and Pandey got out in quick succession in the 13th and 14th over, it was an uphill task for DC. The likes of Anrich Nortje (23 not out off 14) and Aman Khan (18 off 10) tried their best, but it wasn't enough.

Earlier, RCB's openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, gave the team a decent start, adding 42 runs for the opening wicket. With the main bowlers not making much impact, DC introduced Mitchell Marsh into the attack, who took the wicket of Faf du Plessis. Despite Glenn Maxwell's cameo of 24 off 14, DC's spinners brought them back into the game. Shahbaz Ahmed's vital knock of 20 off 11 helped RCB reach a defendable total of 174/6 in 20 overs. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj were the top wicket-takers for RCB, taking three and two wickets, respectively.