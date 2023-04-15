topStoriesenglish2595245
Watch: Faf du Plessis Stunned As Aman Khan Takes Sensational Catch, Video Goes Viral

DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl first.

During the Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore game in Bengaluru, Aman Khan, the bowling all-rounder for Delhi Capitals, made a remarkable catch to dismiss RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. RCB had a flying start, scoring 42/0 in just 4.3 overs when Faf hit a four off the previous delivery from Mitchell Marsh. Faf then smashed another aggressive hit, but Aman made an enormous leap at midwicket, extending his right hand and grabbing the ball on the second attempt. Faf departed after scoring 22 off 16 deliveries.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl first. While Du Plessis failed to make a significant impact, Virat Kohli produced a quality knock, smashing a half-century off just 33 deliveries. However, Kohli was dismissed on the very next delivery by Lalit Yadav, leading to a batting-order collapse for RCB.

Although Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell had bright starts, they couldn't convert them into big scores, and Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed cheaply. Consequently, RCB was forced to pick Anuj Rawat as their Impact Player early into the game. RCB has won only one of their three games so far, lacking consistency this season. After a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians in their opening game, RCB faced a mammoth 81-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game, followed by a narrow loss against Lucknow Super Giants last week.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are enduring an even worse season, as they remain the only side yet to register a win. They lost all four games under captain David Warner, whose strike rate has come under significant scrutiny.

