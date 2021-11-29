हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

Virat Kohli shares unseen ‘throwback picture with MS Dhoni, fans get nostalgic

Kohli on Monday took to the Koo app to share an old pic in which his dear friend MS Dhoni is also visible.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been quite active on social media after taking break from cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021 and he has been sharing some of the unseen pics from his on-field and off-field life.

The same was the case on Monday (November 29), as Kohli shared an old pic in which his dear friend MS Dhoni is also visible.

Taking to social media site Koo, Kohli posted a ‘throwback’ picture in which the 33-year-old and former India skipper Dhoni can be seen walking down the stairs of a pavilion.

As expected, the picture made fans nostalgic and here’s how they reacted:

Notably, legendary skipper MS Dhoni and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie with each other. Virat has always had a huge amount of respect for Dhoni and time and again, the stylish batsman has expressed his admiration for the former India wicketkeeper-batsman.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who skipped the T20I series and the first test against New Zealand, is set to return to Team India for the second Test against the Kiwis beginning in Mumbai on Friday (December 3). However, it is yet to be seen who would sit out in order to accommodate skipper Kohli’s comeback in the second and final Test of the series.

