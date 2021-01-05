Virendra Sehwag shares emotional viral video, says 'Insaaniyat Zindabad', watch here

NEW DELHI: Virendra Sehwag is among those retired Indian cricketers who continue to remain immensely popular, all thanks to his antics on social media. The former opening batsman enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media and is often seen entertaining his followers by showing his fun side.

Once known for his aggressive style on the cricket pitch, Sehwag continues to make news for his hilarious sense of humour. The veteran cricketer remains very active on social media. In fact, there are very few from the cricket fraternity who can match 'Viru' in terms of posting hilarious comments.

Recently, Sehwag took to Twitter to share an emotional video in which a biker is seen helping a couple pull a loaded rickshaw on a bridge. The video, which has now gone viral on the internet, shows the biker, asking the woman to sit on the rickshaw and pushing the vehicle with his bike until they reach a plain road. "Insaaniyat Zindabad," wrote Sehwag in the caption.

The biker not only earned praise from the cricket but received a lot of accolades from netizens.

Check out the video below:

Insaaniyat Zindabad.

A Biker saw a couple pulling a loaded cycle rickshaw on a bridge with wife pushing the rickshaw.

Biker requested the lady to sit on rickshaw and pushed it with his bike till they reached the main road. pic.twitter.com/ks0cPugEPT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2021

Only a few days back, after the Indian cricket team crumbled to its lowest ever Test score of 36 against Australia in Adelaide, Sehwag summed up the clash with a witty yet hilarious tweet.

Sehwag was at his cheeky best as he listed all the scores of Indian batsmen in the second innings and he put them together as an OTP to forget this performance from Virat Kohli-led side.

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," tweeted Sehwag.