"Happy Birthday @naveen_ul_haq! There are very few like you. Never change!," wrote Lucknow Super Giants Global Mentor Gautam Gambhir wishing his teammate Naveen-ul-Haq a very happy birthday who turned 24 years old on Saturday (September 23). However, the Instagram post did not go down well with few fans on the internet who believe it was a taunt towards former India captain Virat Kohli.

Checkout the post here:

After getting dropped from the Asia Cup 2023 squad of Afghanistan, Naveen will be back in the team for the Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in India in a few weeks. Virat Kohli and Naveen were involved in a heated exchange during the IPL 2023 season in a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Things got so heated that even Gambhir and Kohli were seen arguing in an aggressive manner during the post-match handshakes. (History Of Birthday Boy Naveen-ul-Haq's Fights Apart From Feud With Virat Kohli)

Here's how fans reacted to Gambhir's birthday wish:

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir sends his best wishes to Naveen-ul-Haq in a cheeky way. pic.twitter.com/CKyQKoZPoQ — Bitu Gupta (@Romiyo95) September 23, 2023

He meant to say that there are very few like him (Naveen) who chooses Gambhir's side when there is a tussle between Kohli and Gambhir September 23, 2023

After that fight with Kohli..Kl was talking to Virat ..naveen was passing by l..kl called naveen to talk with Kohli he refuses to talk with Kohli and Kl...

Reason why Gautam Gambhir always called #NaveenUlHaq to never change ...it needs spine to do that.. https://t.co/G3ecpscrQg — Shiva Singh (@Vikram_Raj45) September 23, 2023

Recenlty, in a shocking turn of events during the Asia Cup match between Team India and Nepal, Gambhir, found himself in trouble on social media after responding to 'Kohli Kohli' chants with an alleged obscene gesture. However, he later revealed that it was not the reaction to the chants of anyone but rather his response was to the people who were chanting some Anti-India sentences.

The IPL 2023 incident where Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq got into a furious argument during the second innings marked the boiling point. RCB triumphed magnificently, leaving LSG in shock. Things got worse at the customary handshake after the game. In spite of Gambhir's efforts to diffuse the situation, Kohli and he got into a heated dispute. To keep the two apart and stop a full-scale fight, their teammates had to intervene.

Here is the video of the whole incident again...

Spectators view of fight between Naveen, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/eJgnhWRsUS All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 2, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.