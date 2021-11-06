हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

Wasim Jaffer explains T20 World Cup semi-finals qualification scenario through THIS hilarious meme

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer who is known on Twitter for his memes and jokes came back with another hilarious meme to describe the current situation in two groups of the T20 World Cup 2021. 

File image of Wasim Jaffer. (Source: Twitter)

In Group A, South Africa and Australia are fighting for a spot in the semi-finals while in Group B, the battle is between New Zealand, India and Afghanistan.

Wasim Jaffer explained the qualification scenario through a hilarious meme. 

For Australia to go through, they must beat West Indies in today's contest and hope England beat South Africa. Even if South Africa win, they must not win by a big margin as currently Australia are ahead on net run rate and a big win may take Proteas past the Aussies. 

In Group B, the scenario is more complex. India are hoping New Zealand lose to Afghanistan in a close contest and then they beat Namibia on 8 November. If this happens, they will enter the semis. 

Jaffer shared a snapshot from a hit comedy film Dhamaal in which the four lead characters are hanging on a tree with a rope attaching all four. If any of the four moved, all will lose their life. A very similar situation is currently seen in the two groups, with India sitting and praying for Afghanistan win and Australia hoping England will beat South Africa.  

Australia play West Indies in the afternoon game on 6 November while New Zealand play Afghanistan tomorrow on 7 November.

