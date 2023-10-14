Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned 42 years old on October 14. The two-time IPL winning captain was born on the same date in 1981. Gambhir retired from the sport as one of the most successful openers for India across formats. The Indian cricketer-turned-politician received love from all quarters on social media. The fans recalled his two brilliant knocks that won India two World Cups. They were the 75 run-knock vs Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished Gautam Gambhir on his 42nd birthday. RCB made a heartwarming post for Gambhir. It read as: "Always GG in World Cup Finals. Wishing the Indian cricket legend a very happy birthday." RCB put the pics of Gambhir from two World Cup winning knocks in 2007 and 2011 that we talked about earlier.

Gambhir also came up with a nice reply to the RCB post on his birthday. He thanked the franchise for wishing him on his birthday.

Take a look at RCB wishing Gambhir on his birthday:

Thanks a lot RCB! https://t.co/7QzaDdi6ci — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2023

The reason RCB's wish for Gambhir has gone viral is due to the love and hate relationship between Gambhir and Virat Kohli. The two hot-headed Indian cricketers have been at loggerheads at least two times on public view during the Indian Premier League. The first time they had a verbal spat on the field was in IPL 2013 when then then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gambhir had given a sendoff to Kohli after picking his wicket. At that time, the two cricketers were separated by Rajat Bhatia.

In IPL 2023, after Kohli's onfield feud with Naveen-ul-Haq, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gambhir also said something to Kohli and then both of them were seen having a heated arguement right on the field.

Kohli and Naveen became friends during the India vs Afghanistan match in Cricket World Cup 2023, burrying the enmity between the two in the past. However, we have not seen Gambhir and Kohli settling the matter between them. Gambhir is Kohli's senior from Delhi cricket days and we are hoping that the two legends of the sport will be back as friends soon.