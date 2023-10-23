WATCH: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer As Latest Winner Of ‘Dressing Room Medal’ In Unique Style In Dharamsala After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have begun a new concept of ‘Dressing Room Medal’ for the best fielders in the team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches. Virat Kohli was the first winner of the award followed by the likes of Ravindra Jadeja.

On Sunday, after India’s win over New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, it was the turn of Shreyas Iyer to win the award. There were three contenders for the award on Sunday night – pacer Mohammed Siraj, who impressed with his ground fielding on the dicey Dharamsala outfield, Kohli once again after taking a couple of impressive catches and finally Iyer who started off the match with a brilliant catch at square-leg to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway for a duck.

To announce the award in Dharamsala, the BCCI made use of the ‘Spider Cam’ after the match. The entire team was asked to come outside for the declaration of the award as the ‘Spider Cam’ flew down towards the edge of the boundary.

The entire team was super excited, when it was revealed that Shreyas Iyer would be winning the award.

WATCH BCCI handing the ‘Dressing Room Medal’ to Shreyas Iyer in unique style HERE…

Iyer was looking impressive with the bat against New Zealand, smashing six boundaries in his 33 off 29 balls before he skied Trent Boult to Devon Conway. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain too charge in the 52-run partnership for the third wicket with Kohli.

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami was the ‘Player of the Match’ in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand. Shami picked up his second five-wicket haul in a World Cup match – becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

However, Shami stopped short of complaining about the state of the outfield in Dharamsala. “You have seen how the outfield has been. There is no complaint because it was the same for both the teams. We cannot say anything to the groundsman because he is helpless, its his job, he tries very hard. I don’t think it is not good to put a question mark on someone,” Shami said in the post-match press conference.

“But the situation and the condition is the same for both the teams. Both have to play. In India and abroad, there are up and downs. Sometimes they play on wet grounds. Sometimes we play on dry grounds. No complaints. The better the players, the better,” he added.