IND 71-1 (11.1) | IND Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma Gets Bowled, Lockie Ferguson Strikes

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The standout feature of their innings was the formidable partnership of 159 runs between Ravindra and Mitchell for the third wicket. Beyond that, the Kiwi lineup struggled to gain momentum. India made an impressive start by dismissing the openers early, with Bumrah and Siraj demonstrating pinpoint accuracy. However, a critical turning point occurred when Ravindra was dropped by Jadeja, and he capitalized by showcasing adept batting against both spin and pace. Mitchell emerged as New Zealand's mainstay, amassing an exceptional 130 runs.

Meanwhile, Shami's inclusion in the Indian bowling attack yielded a five-wicket haul, while Bumrah and Siraj maintained tight control. The middle overs witnessed some resistance from Ravindra and Mitchell, as they took on the spinners. The innings underwent various phases, progressing from 19 for 2 to 178 for 3 before concluding at 273 all-out. India, who also dropped a few catches, may rue these missed opportunities. Although the pitch favoured the batsmen, slower deliveries found purchase, though spin was less effective.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand.