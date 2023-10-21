IND 71-1 (11.1) | IND Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma Gets Bowled, Lockie Ferguson Strikes
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shami picked five-wicket haul in his first match of the tournament.
IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The standout feature of their innings was the formidable partnership of 159 runs between Ravindra and Mitchell for the third wicket. Beyond that, the Kiwi lineup struggled to gain momentum. India made an impressive start by dismissing the openers early, with Bumrah and Siraj demonstrating pinpoint accuracy. However, a critical turning point occurred when Ravindra was dropped by Jadeja, and he capitalized by showcasing adept batting against both spin and pace. Mitchell emerged as New Zealand's mainstay, amassing an exceptional 130 runs.
Meanwhile, Shami's inclusion in the Indian bowling attack yielded a five-wicket haul, while Bumrah and Siraj maintained tight control. The middle overs witnessed some resistance from Ravindra and Mitchell, as they took on the spinners. The innings underwent various phases, progressing from 19 for 2 to 178 for 3 before concluding at 273 all-out. India, who also dropped a few catches, may rue these missed opportunities. Although the pitch favoured the batsmen, slower deliveries found purchase, though spin was less effective.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Sharma Out
Ferguson's delivery proves costly as Rohit Sharma, batting brilliantly, unintentionally edges the ball onto his stumps, ending his innings at 46 runs with 4 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score IND 71/1 (11.1) CRR: 6.36 REQ: 5.23
India need 203 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Hit Huge Six
Rohit Sharma strikes a magnificent six, followed by a missed chance by the wicketkeeper off Santner's deliveries in the over.
LIVE Score IND 71/0 (11) CRR: 6.45 REQ: 5.21
India need 203 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Sharma Dominate
Rohit Sharma impressively smashes a full delivery for a boundary with a ramp shot, showcasing his batting brilliance.
LIVE Score IND 63/0 (10) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 5.28
India need 211 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over
Rohit Sharma managed to score a single run in the over, as Mitchell Santner's deliveries remained largely difficult to attack, with one almost catching the edge of Rohit's bat.
LIVE Score IND 53/0 (9) CRR: 5.89 REQ: 5.39
India need 221 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Gill On Song
Matt Henry delivered a fantastic over, maintaining consistent lines and lengths, nearly finding the edge, and witnessing Shubman Gill elegantly execute a difficult on-drive for a boundary, making for an enthralling ODI cricket display.
LIVE Score IND 52/0 (8) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 5.29
India need 222 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Beautiful Cover Drive By Gill
Boult conceded runs to both Rohit and Shubman Gill, with Gill striking two beautiful boundaries, disrupting Trent Boult's line and length.
LIVE Score IND 48/0 (7) CRR: 6.86 REQ: 5.26
India need 226 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary for Gill
Shubman Gill faced a series of challenging deliveries from Matt Henry, including a boundary, while the bowler maintained a consistent line and length.
LIVE Score IND 36/0 (6) CRR: 6 REQ: 5.41
India need 238 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Goes Down The Ground
Boult bowled a yorker-length delivery that deflected off his fingertips, leading to a review for a potential non-striker run-out; Rohit Sharma followed with a remarkable six off a fuller delivery, showcasing superb batting skills.
LIVE Score IND 32/0 (5) CRR: 6.4 REQ: 5.38
India need 242 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary For Gill
Almost a maiden over by Henry but Gill smashed a boundary towards point on the last ball.
LIVE Score IND 26/0 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 5.39
India need 248 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Great Start For Team India
Three singles to start the 3rd over. A boundary to finish by Rohit. Great start for Team India.
LIVE Score IND 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 5.36
India need 252 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Matt Henry vs Shubman Gill
LBW appeal on the first ball by Henry but ball was going over the stumps. Sharma goes down the ground and hits a huge six. Followed by a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 15/0 (2) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 5.4
India need 259 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boult Vs Rohit
No swing for Boult on the first ball and a boundary for Rohit on the second ball. Just 4 runs from the over.
LIVE Score IND 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 5.51
India need 270 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Here We Go Then!
To chase this total against the strong bowling attack of New Zealand India need one of their opener to score big. Then they have Chasemaster Virat Kohli at No.3. Let's see how it goes.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rachin Ravindra After Playing Great Knock
"It took a bit longer to get into my rhythm. The Indian bowlers did really well in the powerplay as well. However, as the game went by, the partnerships started to grow. I think we looked at the 280 mark while batting, the pitch was a bit low. They pegged us back with their death bowling. They bowled really well in the end. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn’t get too much turn, but the seamers had a bit of up and down bounce. Hopefully, our boys can do something similar."
IND vs NZ LIVE: India bounce back
New Zealand's innings, starting at 243 for 4 and ending at 273 all-out, featured a substantial partnership of 159 runs between Ravindra and Mitchell, while India's bowlers had mixed fortunes.
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: New Zealand Post 273
0,6,4,0,W,W from the last over of Mohammed Shami. India got back in the contest with some brilliant bowling in the last fifteen overs against New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the day from the Kiwis batting lineup as he played a sensational knock of 130 runs.
NZ: 273 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Good comeback from India
Shami and Bumrah have got India back in this contest with some serious pace bowling in the end.
NZ: 260/8 (49 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Shami On Fire!
Mohammed Shami strikes! India on a roll as the pacer castles New Zealand batters back to back. Kiwis eight down now and Mitchell could only watch it from the other end.
NZ: 260/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Mark Chapman 6 (8) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India get the wicket and New Zealand are six down now with three overs left.
NZ: 257/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Good over from Siraj
Just four runs from that Mohammed Siraj over. India have performed brilliantly in the last 15 overs with some tight bowling and fielding.
NZ: 249/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Glenn Phillips caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand lose another wicket at a crucial time. Now five overs left for Chapman and Mitchell.
NZ: 245/4 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: New Zealand eye 300
Glenn Phillips with a sensational six off Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand will surely look to put 300 plus on the board from here.
NZ: 243/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Jadeja saves 2
Ravindra Jadeja with some sensational fielding in the deep by his feet. Mitchell trying his best to get some boundaries but India keep him on his toes.
NZ: 232/4 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Shami comes in
Mohammed Shami comes in for India now. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand go about their business now with Phillips and Mitchell in the middle.
NZ: 226/4 (42 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Century for Mitchell on 99
Daryl Mitchell completes his hundred in 100 balls, what a knock from New Zealand batter. He has toyed with the Indian bowling today in Dharamsala.
NZ: 221/4 (40.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Mitchell on 99
Daryl Mitchell is on 99 now as New Zealand are dealing in ones and twos at the moment after Tom Latham's wicket. India quite happy with New Zealand's safe approach.
NZ: 219/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: All eyes on Phillips
Glenn Phillips was man of the match in the last game of New Zealand against Afghanistan. He will surely look to repeat his heroics today against India.
NZ: 214/4 (39 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: 38 gone
38 overs gone for New Zealand and they have 209 runs on the board. A tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah and it will be Kuldeep Yadav who will complete his spell now.
NZ: 209/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
India bounce back as Tom Latham gets trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Finally, something positive for the Indian spinner. New Zealand lose their skipper and a review.
NZ: 205/4 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Bumrah is back
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack with Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell in the middle for New Zealand. Kuldeep Yadav has not got a wicket so far for India.
NZ: 197/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Good comeback from Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav is back in the game with some tight overs in the middle against Mitchell. New Zealand are eyeing a total of 300 plus on the board.
NZ: 187/3 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
Finally, India break the 159 runs partnership as Rachin Ravindra walks back to the pavilion. Mohammed Shami strikes for the Men in Blue.
NZ: 178/3 (33.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Dropped!
Daryl Mitchell dropped on the boundary rope by Jasprit Bumrah. Unreal scenes in Dharamsala as India display some poor fielding which is surely no their trait.
NZ: 173/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand WC Score: Shami comes in
Mohammed Shami comes in as India are in desperate need of a wicket at the moment. What a performance by Ravindra and Mitchell in Dharamsala.
NZ: 160/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Trouble for Rohit
Kuldeep Yadav comes in and gets smashed for another six by Mitchell. With only four options now, it is a true test for Rohit Sharma's captaincy now.
NZ: 160/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja is done for the day
Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell wicketless. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell have showcased some brilliant batting today.
NZ: 147/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: So Close!
India were so close from getting Rachin Ravindra's wicket. The review saves him and it is still game on from New Zealand. 29 overs gone for India now.
NZ: 141/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: New Zealand on top
New Zealand are in control now as both batters complete their fifties and they are taking the charge now against Ravindra Jadeja.
NZ: 138/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Fifty to Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell hits fifty in 60 balls and New Zealand are on a roll now in Dharamsala. Siraj and Jadeja are attacking the stumps for India at the moment.
NZ: 131/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma needs to do something
India captain needs to find something here as New Zealand are cruising at the moment with Mitchell and Ravindra in the middle.
NZ: 125/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Siraj comes in for Kuldeep
Rohit Sharma takes Kuldeep Yadav off the attack and brings in Mohammed Siraj instead. New Zealand slowly taking control of this contest.
NZ: 125/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India desperate for wicket
India with some really sloppy fielding effort in the middle and Rohit Sharma is not happy about it. New Zealand are back in this one with some brilliant batting.
NZ: 117/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Fifty for Ravindra
New Zealand fight back in this contest and Rachin Ravindra completes his fifty in 56 balls. Brilliant knock under pressure from the Kiwi batter.
NZ: 110/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Pressure on India
India only have five bowlers today and if Kuldeep Yadav gets attacked like this only the full game. Rohit Sharma will find himself in deep trouble.
NZ: 107/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Pressure on Kuldeep
Daryl Mitchell with another maximum against Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand have done their homework for this bowler and they are showing it in style.
NZ: 100/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Jadeja fights back
Ravindra Jadeja with a tight over for India, just one run from it. New Zealand are back in this one and India are searching for wickets at the moment.
NZ: 91/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Attack mode on
Kuldeep Yadav taken to the cleaners by Ravindra and Mitchell with a couple of sixes in Dharamsala. What an over for New Zealand, 14 runs from it.
NZ: 90/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: NZ fighting back
New Zealand are fighting back in this contest with both batters getting settled in the middle. We still haven't seen the Kiwis batter going after the Indian bowlers till now.
NZ: 74/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC Score: 50 Partnership up
The partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell goes up to 50 runs now. Brilliant batting from both batters so far but India are keeping it tight at the moment.
NZ: 72/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: Kuldeep comes in
Rohit Sharma brings in his trump card to break this partnership as Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack now.
NZ: 65/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: NZ rebuild
New Zealand rebuild with Ravindra and Mitchell in the middle. Shami and Jadeja continue the attack for India after drinks break.
NZ: 61/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Drinks break
Drinks break has been taken now after 14 overs. Mitchell and Ravindra need to buildup a solid partnership for their team to bounce back in this contest.
NZ: 56/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Mitchell to carry
Daryl Mitchell has to play a key role today for New Zealand as they cannot afford to lose more wickets without any solid partnership.
NZ: 53/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now as Mitchell and Ravindra look to build up a solid partnership.
NZ: 48/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja drops a sitter
Rare scenes in Dharamsala as Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch at point and it is Rachin Ravindra who has been given a lifeline by India.
NZ: 40/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Ten overs gone
Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra in the middle for New Zealand. Siraj and Shami continue the attack for India. Pressure on Kiwis batters at the moment.
NZ: 34/2 (10 overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Kohli in the mood
Virat Kohli is in the mood doing all sorts of talking and celebration on the field. New Zealand certainly feeling the pressure from India.
NZ: 26/2 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Big wicket!
Will Young out bowled by Mohammed Shami. A swinging delivery and it nips back in with an inside edge for Shami and knocks over the New Zealand opener's stumps.
NZ: 19/2 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Pressure on NZ
New Zealand surely feeling the pressure as Siraj bowls another tight over for India. Will Young is in a shell at the moment saving his wicket at all costs.
NZ: 19/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Much needed boundary
Finally a four for Will Young and that will surely take some pressure of both Ravindra and the opener. Bumrah and Siraj are hungry for wickets at the moment.
NZ: 18/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: All eyes on Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra has joined Will Young in the middle and India are keeping it very tight for both Kiwi batters at the moment. Siraj and Bumrah continue attack for India.
NZ: 13/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Review lost
India lose a review as Rohit Sharma takes a really bad call. Bumrah was telling the skipper not to go for it but he took it anyways with Rahul and Kohli asking him to do so.
NZ: 11/1 (5 Overs)
NZ vs IND LIVE WC 2023: Gone!
Siraj removes Conway early, New Zealand are 1 down now in 3.3 overs against India. Just the perfect start Rohit Sharma and co were looking for.
NZ: 9/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: Steady start
New Zealand start steady as Devon Conway is yet to get off the mark whereas Will Young gets a couple of boundaries for them.
NZ: 9/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Young packs Siraj
Will Young with a beautiful drive for four runs through the backward point area. New Zealand start this one with a safe approach.
NZ: 5/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Bumrah starts with a tight one
A good first over from Jasprit Bumrah for India. New Zealand keen on keeping it cool in the starting with Conway and Young.
NZ: 0/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Match begins
Devon Conway and Will Young open the batting for New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah will attack the stumps for India with the new ball.
NZ: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
LIVE NZ vs IND WC 2023: Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first in Dharamsala against New Zealand.
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for India vs New Zealand will take place shortly. Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham will come out at 1:30 PM (IST) in Dharamsala.
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Pitch report
Dinesh Karthik has given a pitch report from Dharamsala. The pitch looks slow as per DK and we can expect a high-voltage clash.
LIVE NZ vs IND WC 2023: Pandya replacement
Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan? Who will replace Hardik Pandya in the playing eleven for India today. New Zealand have a pretty good record against India in World Cups.
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: What Is The Match Start Time?
The India vs New Zealand World Cup match will start at 2 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
LIVE India Vs New Zealand: Check Dharamsala Weather Update
The clouds will float over HPCA stadium in Dharamsala today. But will it also rain? More importantly, will rain cancel the game today between India and New Zealand?
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Dravid on Pandya's replacement
"It's nice to have Ishan [Kishan] playing well, being a left hander. But Surya has [Suryakumar Yadav] also come into some form against Australia. He played a couple of fantastic innings. Absolutely fantastic player against spin - left-arm spin, right-arm spin, any kind of spin for that matter. And the role maybe for a middle-overs role. We're pretty clear about the kinds of roles we want to play. If we're looking for someone who looks to be a bit of an enforcer for us in the lower-middle order, and Surya's certainly someone who can do it. If we're looking for someone higher up the order, we might go with Ishan."
- Rahul Dravid, India coach.
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Jadeja's incredible numbers
Between January 2023 and the present, Jadeja's performance in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has seen a notable decline, as he has managed to secure 22 wickets at an average of 28.09. This is a substantial drop from his performance in the years 2019 to 2022 when his average stood at 57.15.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Head to head stats
New Zealand and India have met each other nine times in World Cups since 1990 ad Black Caps have a 8-1 advantage over Indians. India won just once against Kiwis, in the 2003 edition.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Sharma's Impressive Show
Did you know: Rohit Sharma has smashed 32 sixes alone in the powerplay overs in this edition of the World Cup so far. Brilliant starts given by him has helped India massively in the World Cup. Management will hope he continues doing the good job.
New Zealand Vs India LIVE: DK with weather update
India wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik, who is commentating in the ongoing World Cup, has tweeted about the wetaher in Dharamsala.
India Vs New Zealand: Check LIVE Streaming Details
This is a big match for India and the game is available to be watched in India on both the TV and digital devices. The match starts at 2 pm IST with toss taking place at 1.30 pm IST.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan/Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ LIVE: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
IND vs NZ LIVE: Head To Head
In the realm of ODI cricket, India and New Zealand have squared off 62 times. India secured victory in 22 of those encounters, whereas New Zealand triumphed in 13 matches. The remaining 27 matches concluded in draws, showcasing the competitive balance between the two teams.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Pitch Report
The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is a bowler-friendly one, particularly favouring fast bowlers. The early movement of the ball could make the power plays a critical phase for the bowling team. Choosing to field first and then pursuing the target might be a smart choice.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Weather Report
Both teams can expect a cold day ahead, with the maximum temperature staying at approximately 13 degrees. This is quite a contrast from the scorching 37 degrees experienced in Mumbai on Saturday. Additionally, there will be a substantial 74 percent cloud cover in the sky.
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand's Probable Playing XI
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
IND vs NZ LIVE: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
IND vs NZ LIVE: India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami