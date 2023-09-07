Watch: Glenn McGrath Captures 3 Pythons At Home, Fans Call Him 'Snake Catcher'

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has earned a new title outside the cricket field after the legendary cricketer shared a video of him capturing 3 pythons at home. He shared a video of his handling a snake near his bedroom with a broom which earned him the title of 'snake catcher' from his fans.

"After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush #carpetpython #snakecatcher #notthebestfootwear," captioned the former Australia pacer his Instagram post. (Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Gifts Souvenir To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf - Watch)

Watch the video here:

In an international cricket career of over 14 years, McGrath was one of the best in the business during his time. He took 563 wickets for Australia in Test cricket and 381 in the 50-over format. He also played 14 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking 12 wickets with an economy rate of 6.61.

Glenn McGrath wasn't the fastest or the cleverest bowler ever, but over the course of a 14-year career, he used the most basic of toolkits to produce menacing results, taking a stunning total of 563 Test wickets to become the greatest fast bowler ever statistically, if not otherwise. His well-known relationship with Shane Warne used intimidation and mental incapacitation to crush rivals and create unlikely victories that sustained the war effort of an all-time great Australian team.

Recently, Broad emerged as the first England bowler to complete 150 wickets in his Ashes career and the only third bowler to accomplish the landmark. Broad accomplished this milestone during England's fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval. During Australia's first innings, Broad removed Usman Khawaja and Travis Head quickly and reached the landmark. He joined the list of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in this year's Ashes series.