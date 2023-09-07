Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Gifts Souvenir To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf - Watch

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi gifted teammate Haris Rauf a special souvenir after the fast-bowler completed fifty ODI wickets for the Men in Green. Rauf achieved the feat in a match against Bangladesh of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Broad (PCB) shared a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle where Shaheen handed Rauf the special souvenir. In the video, Shaheen praised Rauf for his contribution to the improvement of the Pakistan team's fielding performance. (Asia Cup 2023: Team India FORCED To Practice In Indoor Nets As Rain Continues To Fall In Colombo; SEE PICS)

"It is a moment of honour for me because I have been playing with Haris for a very long now and playing for Pakistan since 2018. Apart from bowling, Haris has the greatest contribution to fielding betterment in the Pakistan team. This is just a small trophy, as a team we will always pray for you to take 300-400 wickets in future," Shaheen said.

Watch the video here:

.@iShaheenAfridi with a heartfelt message for @HarisRauf14 as he presents him a special souvenir for completing ODI wickets #PAKvBAN #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/6DNpvbTGtC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2023

Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order to help the hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 overs, Pakistan chased the target with 7 wickets in hand in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf tied with former pacer Waqar Younis to become the third-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets for the nation. Rauf who is known for his prowess with the ball claimed the wicket of young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy to reach 50 ODI wickets in 27 matches. (Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Points Table: Pakistan To Qualify For Final If THIS Happens In Colombo, Check HERE)

In Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 opening clash, Rauf dislodged the bails off the stumps to send the batter to the dugout for a score of 2(9). Hasan Ali holds the record for claiming the fastest 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan. He achieved the feat in 24 matches. Shaheen Shah Afridi holds the second position by reaching the 50-wicket mark in 25 matches. (With ANI inputs)