Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues dole out this Dil Chahta Hai song on guitar with Mark Butcher

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been enjoying a fabulous time with the Northern Superchargers in the women’s The Hundred tournament in the United Kingdom. Mumbaikar Jemimah has scored 248 runs in six matches at an average of 49.6 in the competition.

Jemimah is now only one of the three remaining Indians in The Hundred along with Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix) and Deepti Sharma (London Spirit) after her India teammates Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Manchester Originals) pulled out of the tournament and decided to return to India.

Harmanpreet did not play Thursday’s match for Manchester team against Jemimah's Northern Superchargers. Recently Jemimah turned up at the host broadcaster Sky Sports studio and displayed his skills on the guitar with former England batsman Mark Butcher.

“The first time Laura (Wolvaardt) and I met, we just hit it off. We started talking and we both had interest in playing the guitar. She loves singing and missed the guitar too and we said why not jam together,” Jemimah told Butcher in a Sky Sports Cricket interview.

“I always carry my guitar, I might leave my suitcase behind but I never travel anywhere without my guitar. I have been playing guitar for the last 3-4 years,” Jemimah added.

Watch Jemimah belt out famous song ‘Koi kahe, kehta rahe’ from Aamir Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai in this video here…

Jemimah Rodrigues picks Adam Gilchrist over MS Dhoni as favourite wicketkeeper

On the same commentary stint, former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Jemimah who her favourite wicketkeeper batsman was and the young Indian instinctively picked Adam Gilchrist over MS Dhoni.

“My favourite wicketkeeper batsman is Adam Gilchrist, oh sorry, no MS Dhoni. People in India will kill me,” Jemimah said laughing.