Why Dinesh Karthik got ‘trolled’ by Jemimah Rodrigues after suggesting ONE commentary rule

Indian woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently in England taking part in women’s The Hundred tournament with the Norther Superchargers side, gave a shot at a commentary stint with the host broadcasters of the tournament. Jemimah joined the likes of former England batsmen Nasser Hussain, Mark Butcher and Robert Key along with India’s Dinesh Karthik, who is also doing commentary duties in UK.

The Indian batter was impressive during his commentary stint, where she even tuned up on the guitar to pair up with former England southpaw Butcher. Karthik praised Rodrigues for following the ‘one’ commentary box rule on her debut.

“Never ever listen to anything @nassercricket or @robkey612 have to say #ONLYRULE,” Karthik wrote in a tweet reacting to Rodrigues’ commentary debut on Sky Cricket. The Indian women’s team star was quick to respond and trolled the wicket-keeper batsman with her cheeky response.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that's EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say,” Rodrigues replied.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that's EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say! https://t.co/Z4G4HU5r8B — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

Jemimah has been taking the Women’s The Hundred by a storm with her exploits with the bat for her side Northern Superchargers. She is currently the highest run-getter in the tournament with 241 runs from five matches at a stunning average of over 60, including three fifties. Her side Superchargers are currently placed second on the points table with three wins from six matches.

What an experience!!! Thanks @SkyCricket for having me in the Comm Box today

PS: Stay tuned... something exciting coming up @markbutcher72 #TheHundred #CommBoxDebut pic.twitter.com/zrIy12hCQJ — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 10, 2021

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Karthik has been in England since the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand where he made his commentary debut. He is currently commentating for Sky Sports in the ongoing The Hundred and has also interviewed the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the ongoing five-match Test series.

Karthik’s interview with Indian opener Rohit Sharma will air on Sky Cricket on Day One of the second Test between India and England which begins at Lord’s on Thursday (August 12).