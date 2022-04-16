Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul smacked the Mumbai Indians bowlers in Match no. 26 of the IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 16). Put in to bat first, the right-hand batter opened LSG's innings with Quinton de Kock. Impressively, Rahul scored an unbeaten 103 runs off just 60 balls to guide his team to a total of 199/4 after 20 overs.

KL Rahul's batting was magical throughout LSG's innings as he made the MI bowlers look helpless. Besides Jasprit Bumrah, all the MI bowlers were clueless infront of him. In his astonishing innings of 103, Rahul smacked nine boundaries and five maximums.

Rahul brought up his magical century in style with a boundary off Tymal Mills and celebrated with his trademark celebration 'shut the outside noise'.

Watch his celebration here...

Before this, KL has explained the reason behind this celebration. He celebrated by getting his hands near his ears and closing his eyes at the same time. The celebration means that he shuts the outside noise and criticism.

LSG vs MI Match summary

For MI, Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen scalped one wicket each.Put to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took the crease against MI bowlers.

The duo batted aggressively to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 5 overs. Mumbai Indians needed wickets to break the partnership and their bowler Fabian Allen did so as he dismissed de Kock on 24 runs.

Manish Pandey came to bat with his skipper and kept the team`s scoreboard moving. In the 12th over of the innings, Rahul notched up his half-century which came off 35 balls. Pandey and Rahul batted aggressively to take their team's score beyond the 100-run mark. The thriving partnership was broken after Murugan Ashwin bowled Pandey on 38 runs with LSG score at 124/2.

Marcus Stoinis was removed by Jaydev Unadkat after he had scored 10 runs. In the 18th over of the match, Rahul notched up his century in 58 deliveries. Rahul played sensibly in the last over as he gathered just 4 runs to take their team's total to 199/4.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 199/4 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2-32) vs Mumbai Indians.

With ANI inputs