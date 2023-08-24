WATCH: MS Dhoni Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon In A Ranchi Gym, Fans Can’t Stay Calm

Former India captain MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest patriots at heart and it was once again on display on a historic day for the nation. India became the first country to successfully land on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday with their Chandrayaan-3 project and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni celebrated with the rest of the nation.

A video of MS Dhoni applauding the landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Lander module in blue tank top and gym shorts went viral on social media. Earlier in the day, Thala’s wife Sakshi Dhoni had shared a video of Ziva Dhoni celebrating the landing at their home in Ranchi. MS Dhoni, though, appeared to be in the gym during the time of the Chandrayaan-3 event.

WATCH MS Dhoni celebrate the successful mission of Chandrayaan-3 HERE…

MS dhoni celebrating the moment of Chandrayaan 3.



- What a beautiful video. pic.twitter.com/Ehv0DgpUl8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 23, 2023

Fans couldn’t keep calm after watching MS Dhoni celebrate, with one saying ‘like father, like daughter’ after seeing Ziva Dhoni’s video and another saying ‘MSD loves his country, Proud to be an Indian’.

Apart from MS Dhoni, Indian cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took to social media to express their happiness as the country made history with the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landing on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole. It brought an end to the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Tendulkar said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) represents the ‘best of India’. “...@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high. India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath’s #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life. Jai Hind!,” tweeted Tendulkar.

_____ _____ ______ ______, ____ ____ ___ _____

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.



India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K_ pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

Virat Kohli also congratulated the ISRO scientists for their remarkable achievement. “Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud Jai Hind!” tweeted Kohli.

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud __

Jai Hind! August 23, 2023

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

(with ANI inputs)