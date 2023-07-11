WATCH: MS Dhoni Reveals Who’s The Boss At Home, Says He Didn’t Teach Any ‘Bad Words’ In Tamil To Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni enthralled the crowd on his return to his favourite city – Chennai – for the launch of ‘LGM’, a film produced by his company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’. Dhoni along with wife Sakshi was present in Chennai for the launch of trailer of ‘LGM’.

After the trailer launch, Dhoni had a rare interaction with the media and revealed ‘who’s the boss’ in the Dhoni household, his love affair with Chennai and much more. “How many of you are married here? You all know who is the BOSS of the house. So when my wife said that we’ll be producing a film, I was game,” Dhoni said at the launch of ‘LGM’ trailer in Chennai.

WATCH MS Dhoni speak at the ‘LGM’ Trailer launch HERE…

cre Trending Stories

CSK is an emotion for MS Dhoni.pic.twitter.com/VB9hQppF3H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2023

The former India captain swore that he didn’t teach any ‘bad words’ in Tamil to his wife Sakshi. MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 13th marriage anniversary last week.

“CSK ku oru periya Whistle adinga. My wife said she knows bad words in Tamil, but I didn’t teach any Tamil bad words to her as I don’t know any bad words in Tamil. But, I know in other languages,” Dhoni said.

Asked about his love affair with Chennai, the CSK skipper said, “My first test debut is in Chennai. My highest test score is in Chennai and now my first movie is in Tamil. Chennai is more special to me. I was adopted here in 2008 when IPL started. We produced our first movie in Tamil cos of our mutual love for the state.”

Dhoni, who led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023 season, said that ‘LGM’ will be one of the most fastest produced movie. “Trust me, LGM is one of the fastest shot Tamil movies and we shot it in a record time. I wanted to make everybody happy and I just told my team two things – provide good food to everybody and once you decide on something, go for it and don’t think twice,” Dhoni said.

The CSK captain also talked about his friendship with CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar. “I can’t find words easily for him (Deepak Chahar). He is like a drug. If he’s not there, you’d think where he is. If he’s around, you’d think why is he here. But good to see that he is maturing. He will mature at 50 and be smart enough as how Ziva is now at 8. Like wine, he takes time. But I won’t be able to drink that wine, I’ll be done and dusted by the time he matures,” Dhoni said hilariously.