MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni Make Grand Appearance At LGM Trailer Launch In Chennai

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, made headlines as he and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, attended the trailer and audio launch of their debut production venture, Let's Get Married (LGM), in Chennai. The couple arrived in Chennai on July 9 to a warm reception from fans at the airport. The highly anticipated trailer and audio of LGM are set to be unveiled on July 10.

Let's Get Married is an upcoming family entertainer that features Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles. The film marks the foray of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni into the world of film production. Directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the composer of the film, LGM promises to be an exciting project.

On their arrival at the Chennai International airport, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni were greeted by a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. Supporters gathered outside the airport, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricket icon. The couple was showered with flowers and cheers as they made their way through the crowd. Moments from their arrival quickly went viral on social media, generating buzz and excitement around the event.

It is worth mentioning that just a couple of months ago, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to victory in the IPL 2023, securing their fifth championship title. However, he underwent knee surgery following the tournament and is currently in the process of recovery. Despite his injury, Dhoni's spirit remains high as he actively participates in various engagements, including the promotion of his film.

Let's Get Married, also known as LGM, commenced filming earlier this year. The project was conceived by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, as revealed by a statement from Dhoni Entertainment. Alongside the lead actors, the film boasts a talented cast that includes veteran actress Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in significant roles. With a star-studded lineup and a promising storyline, LGM is expected to captivate audiences upon its release, which is likely to be later this year or in early 2024.

As the anticipation for Let's Get Married builds up, the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni at the trailer and audio launch in Chennai has added an extra layer of excitement. Fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the film's trailer, hoping to catch a glimpse of the magic that this power couple has brought to the silver screen. With Dhoni's impeccable track record in cricket and Sakshi's creative vision, Let's Get Married promises to be a memorable cinematic experience for all.