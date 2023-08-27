WATCH: UGLY Scenes In AFG Vs PAK 3rd ODI As Pakistan Fans Clash With Afghanistan Supporters In Colombo, Raise Memories Of Asia Cup Brawl

Pakistan cricket team completed a 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan in the ODI series that concluded in Colombo on Saturday night. Babar Azam's team has also become the No 1 ODI side in the world courtesy the clean sweep. Pakistan were quite dominant throughout the series except the 2nd ODI which they won with one ball and one wicket to spare. At the end of the match, the players of both the sides shook hands and went their ways. But friendly vibes was not felt in the stands during the third match at the R. Premadasa stadium.

A group of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed with each other. A ten-second clip went viral on social media in which one Pakistan fan and an Afghan could be seen having a go at each other. One wonders what happened after these 10 seconds. In the clip, the war of words could be heard.



Watch the verbal clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fan here:

What is happening here? Araam se aik match nai dekha jaata poora ____



Bhai, yeh sab na karo. Abhi Asia Cup aur World Cup bhi hay. Phir se alag alag stands mein bethna par jaega __ #AFGvPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/pYl45XrTtF August 26, 2023

Last year, during Asia Cup 2022, the fans from the two teams had fought at the Sharjah stadium. The clashes had caused damage to the property at the stadium. The vandalism took place during the Asia Cup Super 4 stage match which Pakistan won in the last over. The clashes took place after Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed and Pakistani batter Asif Ali got involved in an ugly altercation in the last part of the match. With the loss, Afghanistan were knocked out of Asia Cup and the players' onfield feud only added oil to the fire.



In a viral video, a section of Afghanistan fans could be seen uprooting the chairs installed at the stadium and throwing it on some Pakistani supporters. It followed fist-fights between the fans of the two countries.

In Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan have not been put in the same group. But if the two sides qualify for Super 4, they will play each other once in that stage. If that game happens the security in Sri Lanka will have to be careful and maybe the Pakistan and Afghanistan fans will be required to be seated in separate stands. Afghanitan are placed in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and their chances of qualifying for the Super 4 is slim.