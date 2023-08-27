Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Become No 1 ODI Team But Where Are India Ranked?

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and last ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Saturday, August 26, at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The result meant that Pakistan now have become the No 1 ODI team in the world. They overtook Australia, who were the No 1 before. Pakistan had earlier jumped to the top in May but only for a brief period. The 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan has helped them with more points that Australia. Pakistan have 2725 points as compared to 2714 that Australia have currently.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan had earlier beaten Afghanistan by 142 runs in the 1st ODI and by 1 wickets in the second match. Afghanistan failed to avoid a whitewash, yet again playing average cricket.

Check out the updated ICC ODI Rankings here:

Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and had opted to bat first. The Men in Green looked in good touch with the bat. They lost openers early but Babar Azam (60) and Mohammad Rizwan (67) got fifties. They fell and the middle order crumbled again. However, Mohammad Nawaz (30) and Afgha Salman (38) helped them reach 268 for 8 in 50 overs.

But Afghanistan had a poor start to the chase and never looked like gaining the momentum either. No 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the top-scorer with 64 off 37 balls but that was not going to get them past the winning mark as others failed to deliver the goods. Afghanistan got bowled out for 209 in 48.4 overs, losing the game by 59 runs.

Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan have got a huge boost to their confidence with the 3-0 series win. They are also the new Number 1 ODI team in the world. India, their arch-rivals and biggest obstacle to the trophy, are the number 3 team in the world.

The India vs Pakistan battle in Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 2 in Kandy and like always, it is a highly-anticipated cricket match of the year. While Pakistan were busy playing Afghanistan in a series to warm-up for Asia Cup, Team India underwent a skill camp in which all the squad members took part. It will be interesting to see how does the Indian team batting lineup looks like vs Pakistan with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both returning from respective injuries.