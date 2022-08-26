NewsCricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma goes all guns blazing against Chahal and co ahead IND vs PAK clash

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma smashes the Indian bowling attack ahead the India vs Pakistan clash, check video here

Ahead the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was seen hammering sixes against his own bowling attack in the nets as the attacking approach of coach Rahul Dravid looks to be the plan in the blockbuster clash. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Babar Azam-led Pakistan and the opening batter Rohit Sharma was seen in attack mode in the nets ahead the clash taking place on Sunday (August 28). Rohit was seen blasting the Indian bowling in the UAE nets training session.

The video of Rohit Sharma sparing no bowler from the Indian side went viral on the internet and became a major talking point of India's approach starting off their Asia Cup title defense. Rohit will lead the side after replacing Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian side.

After the 2021 T20 World Cup heartbreaking defeat against Pakistan, India look set to take their revenge on the side who defeated them in the inaugural of their World Cup campaign by 10 wickets. (Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh squads with fixtures schedule, Livestream details HERE)

"Everyone watches the game and it's a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," Rohit was quoted as saying. "We don't want to hype this game too much. It's important to tell the players who haven't played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it's just another opposition," said Rohit Sharma ahead the clash against Pakistan.

On the latest update, India and Pakistan have closed in the gap with top-two ODI-ranked nations at the moment, New Zealand and England after their dominating series whitewash against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, respectively. As per the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday (August 23).

