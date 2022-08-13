The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to begin on August 27 when six nations will begin their fight for the prestigious trophy. The two big names and arch-rivals, Pakistan and India had already announced their squad in recent days and now Bangladesh have also joined the party. BCCI announced the squad for Asia Cup 2022 which will be led by Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah does not feature in the squad as he has a back injury. Virat Kohli will be back with Team India in the first T20 in Asia Cup clash. So will KL Rahul. Pakistan also announced their squad with major experience players like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez missing from the team. Lastly, Bangladesh also have named their 17 players with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan yet to announce their squads. ('Shreyas Iyer safer bet than Virat Kohli', fans slam BCCI for leaving out KKR captain for Asia Cup 2022, check reacts)

In the latest update, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27. Apart from captain Shakib Al Hasan, who returns to lead the team, the squad also sees the return of Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin. Munim Shahriar, Nazmul Hossain, and Shoriful Islam could not make the cut. (Babar Azam left FURIOUS due to THIS, replies 'apko main budha lagta hu?...')

Bangladesh missed the initial deadline for naming the squad, while the board sorted out the Shakib sponsorship issue. Bangladesh will be one of six teams contesting the main round of the Asia Cup, along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier. (IND vs PAK can happen THRICE in 14 days, READ HOW)

Talking about Pakistan, Babar Azam's side may feature Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Naseen Shah in the XI. And the shocking thing for the Men in Blue could be the lack of game-time against these players which can cause some trouble. A similar thing happened when the top-order of India face Shaheen Shah Afridi for the first time in T20 World Cup 2021.

Take a look at the squads for Asia Cup 2022 below

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh's squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Checkout the live streaming details for the Asia Cup 2022 below:

Where to watch the Asia Cup 2022 in India?

The Asia Cup 2022 has Star Sports as their official broadcaster partner.

Where can I live-stream the Asia Cup 2022 in India?

The Asia Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below:

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai