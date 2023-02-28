WATCH: Shardul Thakur Tie The Knot With Fiance Mittali Parulkar In Grand Function

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shardul Thakur is yet another cricketer who got hitched since the start of the year 2023. Among the Indian cricketers, Shardul is the third one after teammates KL Rahul and Axar Patel to get hitched while Pakistan cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have also tied the knot over the last few months.

Shardul, who will turn out for KKR in IPL 2023, got married to fiance Mittali Parulkar on Monday (February 27) in a grand ceremony. The couple have been dating for years and got engaged to each other in November 2021 in Mumbai. A video of Shardul taking the ‘saat phere’ with Mithali has gone viral on social media.

WATCH Shardul Thakur get married to Mittali Parulkar HERE…

Congratulations You Beautiful Couple Lord #Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar pic.twitter.com/vKSUQjGgY1 — Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) February 27, 2023

Both Shardul and Mittali were looking gorgeous in their wedding pictures that the India cricketer just posted on social media. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, both Shardul’s teammates in Mumbai, attended the pre-marriage festivities ahead of joining the national side in Indore for the third Test against Australia, which gets underway on Wednesday (March 1).

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma were also seen at Shardul Thakur’s Sangeet ceremony.

Earlier, during the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony, Shardul was seen dancing his heart to some of the top Bollywood numbers, the videos of which have gone viral on social media.

The 31-year-old has turned out in 8 Tests, 34 ODIs and 25 T20I matches for India in his career so far. Shardul turned out for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and picked up 15 wickets in 14 games last season and also scored 120 runs at a strike-rate of 137.9.

However, the all-rounder was traded to KKR ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction last year and will now turn out for the Knight Riders in the T20 league, which gets underway on March 31.