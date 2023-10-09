WATCH: Virat Kohli Loses Cool In Dressing Room After Getting Out For 85 Vs Australia In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli lost a golden opportunity to edge closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli resurrected India’s innings with KL Rahul in a 165-run fourth-wicket partnership after India had slipped to 2 for 3 chasing 200 to win against Australia in their opening match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Kohli was looking good to score his 48th ODI century and draw closer to Indian cricket legend Tendulkar’s record of 49 career ODI hundreds before he was dismissed for 85 off 116 off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. On returning to the dressing room at Chepauk, Kohli lost his cool and was seen admonishing himself for getting out before his hundred.

Virat Kohli not happy with himself in the dressing room after getting out.



Meanwhile, Kohli scripted another chapter in his illustrious career, becoming India's highest run-scorer across ICC white-ball competitions, overtaking the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached this landmark during a nail-biting ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia at Chennai’s famed Chepauk Stadium.

Facing a precarious situation with India tottering at 2/3 in pursuit of 200, Kohli demonstrated his class with a measured 85 off 116 balls, striking six boundaries, and maintaining a strike rate slightly above 73. His pivotal 165-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket breathed life into India's chase.

Analyzing his journey, Kohli has amassed 1,115 runs in 27 ODI World Cups innings, with an average of 48.47 and a strike rate surpassing 85. He shines as the 11th highest run-scorer in World Cup history and India’s second-highest.

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli has tallied 529 runs in 13 matches, at an astounding average of 88.16 and boasts five half-centuries in 12 innings. His highest score, an unbeaten 96, places him as the 11th highest-scorer in the tournament history and fourth for India.

In ICC T20 World Cup outings, Kohli has racked up 1,141 runs across 27 matches, averaging an impressive 81.50 with a best of 89 not out and registering as the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

Collectively, Kohli has scored 2,785 runs in 67 matches and 64 innings at an average of 66.30, which includes two centuries and 26 fifties. Comparatively, Sachin Tendulkar, who did not compete in ICC T20 World Cups, led the scoring charts in the 50-over World Cup, compiling 2,278 runs in 45 matches and 44 innings with an average of 56.95 and a strike rate of 88.98, which included a record six centuries.

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Tendulkar scored 441 runs at an average of 36.75, contributing a century and fifty in 14 innings and 16 matches. His best was a formidable 141. Tendulkar accumulated 2,719 runs in these two ICC white-ball tournaments at an average of 52.28, including seven centuries and 16 half-centuries with a high score of 152.