Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana has given her verdict on the team's pick during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player 2025 Auction, which was held on December 15, Sunday in Bengaluru.

Going into the auction, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had retained the core of their winning side. They had also traded England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz (UPW) before the auction.

The Bengaluru-based franchise had four spots to fill with a big purse of 3.25 crore. However, eventually RCB needed only 1.5 crore out of that to fill those slots.

RCB splurged big money on Uttarakhand leg-spinner and lower-order batter Prema Rawat, who was signed for a staggering Rs. 1.20 crore. Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist and Jagravi Pawar were the other players acquired by RCB during the auction.

Reacting to auction picks, the RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said that they have got what they were looking for and the addition of new players had made the team more dynamic.

"I am really happy with the auction picks; we have got what we were looking for, making the team more dynamic and ready for all challenges and situations," Mandhana was quoted as saying in a media release from RCB.

"I am thrilled to have Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, who have done exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, and I can’t wait to join the girls in the dressing room and give our best for the RCB fans," she added.

Meanwhile, RCB head coach Luke Williams said that adaptability was central to the team's strategy heading into the auction.

"We’re delighted with the work our scouts have done throughout the season and during the camps we hosted, which gave us the chance to carefully evaluate players. Prema brings great control as a wrist spinner, which is invaluable in T20 cricket, and strengthening our spin arsenal was a key priority. Additionally, the pace-bowling all-rounders provide the flexibility we need to handle various match scenarios," said Williams.

"We’ve built this squad with the upcoming tournament in mind, and we’re confident that these players can make an impact in the XI right away," he added.

List Of Players RCB Bought In WPL 2025 Auction

Prema Rawat (1.2 crore), Joshitha JV (10 Lakh), Raghvi Bist (10 Lakh), Jagravi Pawar (10 Lakh)

List Of Players RCB Retained Before WPL 2025 Auction

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Sophie Molineux

Traded in: Danni Wyatt (from UP Warriorz)

List Of Players RCB Released Before WPL 2025 Auction

Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur, Disha Kasat, Shubha Sateesh, Shradda Pokharkar, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk

RCB Full Squad For WPL 2025

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar