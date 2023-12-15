WI Vs ENG: Blame Game In England Camp As Jos Buttler Vents Frustration After West Indies Beat Them In 2nd T20I

England list second successive match in ongoing five-match T20I series vs West Indies in Grenada on Thursday. This time they fell short by 10 runs, which means the visitors are trailing 0-2 in the series and must win all remaining games to clinch the series. England captain Jos Buttler has come down hard on his team, saying that they could have won the match easily had some mistakes been avoided.

Buttler acknowledged that England had several chances to secure the elusive 10 runs needed for victory. Despite efforts to utilize their resources optimally, especially with the strategic placement of Sam Curran in the batting order and facing the challenge of Motie's formidable bowling, the English team fell short. Buttler highlighted the effectiveness of the opposition's spinners and credited Curran for steering the innings admirably, although it wasn't enough to secure the win.

Winning the toss, England chose to field first, but the explosive performance of West Indies' Brandon, who hammered eight boundaries and five sixes on his way to a scorching 82 runs off 52 balls, set the stage. Rovman Powell's contribution with a brisk 50 runs off 28 balls fortified the home side's total to 176/7, despite efforts from England's Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills, who both secured two wickets each.

In pursuit of 177 runs, England's batting faltered early on, with opener Philip Salt (25 runs from 23 balls) and skipper Jos Buttler (5 runs from 7 balls) unable to provide a solid foundation. It was the resilient batting all-rounder, Sam Curran, who shone with a valiant 50 runs off 32 balls, steering England's chase.

However, West Indies' Joseph emerged as the hero of the match, claiming three crucial wickets while conceding 39 runs in his four-over spell. His stellar performance thwarted England's hopes, ultimately securing a 10-run victory for the West Indies in the thrilling encounter.

Despite England's efforts and glimpses of individual brilliance, it was the collective prowess of the West Indies, bolstered by standout performances from their key players, that sealed their triumph in the second T20I clash.