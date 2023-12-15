IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Set New Records As India Register Famous Win Over South Africa In Third T20I

India displayed a dominant show in the third and last T20I of the series vs South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue recorded a thumping win of 106 runs over Proteas Men to make a bold statement. They were outplayed in the second T20I and needed to prove they were not in Rainbow Nation merely to fulfill formalities. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he smashed a ton to set the tone for India in the game.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. It was yet another poor outing for Shubman Gill who was sent back by Keshav Maharaj for just 8. Maharaj then removed Tilak Varma off the first ball as well. India were struggling at 29 for 2 when Surya joined opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle and the two began to launch a counter-attack on the hosts.

Jaiswal scored 60 off 41 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Surya carried on after Jaiswal departed and slammed yet another ton in the T20Is. He finished with 100 off 56 balls that included 7 fours and 8 sixes respectively. Thanks to these two standout performers with the bat, India posted 201 for 7 in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets.

South Africa never got going in the chase. Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar kept it very tight at the start. Ravindra Jadeja bowed well for two wickets but the major damage was done by Kuldeep Yadav who weaved his spin magic to finish with a five-wicket haul. India won the game by 106 runs as South Africa were bowled out for just 95.

Many records tumbled on the day. Check out all key stats below.

Most 50-plus scores from No.4 or below in T20Is:

15 - Suryakumar Yadav (39 innings)

14 - Eoin Morgan (105 innings)

11 - Glenn Maxwell (74 innings)

10 - Richie Berrington (59 innings)

10 - Glenn Phillips (48 innings)

Most sixes in a T20I innings for India:

10 - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

9 - Suryakumar Yadav vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2023

8 - KL Rahul vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

8 - Suryakumar Yadav vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2023

Most hundreds in Men’s T20Is:

4 - Rohit Sharma

4 - Glenn Maxwell

4 - Suryakumar Yadav

3 - Babar Azam

3 - Colin Munro

3 - Sabawoon Davizi

Most sixes in T20Is for India:

182 - Rohit Sharma (140 innings)

123 - Suryakumar Yadav (57 innings)

117 - Virat Kohli (107 innings)

99 - KL Rahul (68 innings)

74 - Yuvraj Singh (51 innings)

Highest victory margins for India in T20Is (by runs)

168 vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2023

143 vs IRE, Dublin (Malahide), 2023

106 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023

101 vs AFG, Dubai, 2022

93 vs SL, Cuttack, 2017

Five-fors for India in Men’s T20Is

6/7 - Deepak Chahar vs Bangladesh, Nagpur, 2019

6/25 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs England, Bengaluru, 2017

5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2022

5/17 - Kuldeep Yadav vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2023

5/24 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018

5/24 - Kuldeep Yadav vs England, Manchester, 2018

Best bowling returns on Birthdays in Men’s T20Is

5/17 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023

4/9 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs IND, Colombo

(RPS), 2021

4/21 - Imran Tahir (SA) vs NED, Chittagong, 2014

4/25 - Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs IRE, Dubai (ICCA), 2021