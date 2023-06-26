West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NED LIVE In India

Two-times ODI World Cup champions West Indies were stunned by Zimbabwe in their last Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier match and will be keen to bounce back from that defeat in their final Group A match against Zimbabwe at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday. Both Netherlands and West Indies are on 4 points after 3 matches and have already qualified for the Super Six Stages.

However, a win for both sides will be crucial on Monday as they will carry forward the points from the league stages into the Super Six. Only the top two teams from the Super Six will qualify for the two berth in ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The last match between the two sides took pace in June 2022 which West Indies won by 20 runs in Amstelveen. Opener Kyle Mayers was the ‘Player of the Match’, scoring 120 off 106 balls while Shamarh Brooks also scored 101 off 115 balls. West Indies had won the three-match series in Amsterdam 3-0 last year.

Here are all the details about West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18…

When is West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 going to take place?

The West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 will take place on Monday, June 26.

Where is West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 going to take place?

The West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 will be held at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

What time will West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 start?

The West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 on TV in India?

The West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 in India?

The West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

West Indies Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 18 Predicted 11

West Indies: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Yannick Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, R Klein, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt